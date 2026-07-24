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Basement fire reported in Mashpee

July 23, 2026

MASHPEE – A fire broke out in the basement of a Mashpee home on Oregon Road about 8:30 PM Thursday. The occupants used a fire extinguisher on the fire before evacuating. Firefighters made sure the fire was completely out and ventilated smoke. No injuries were reported. Investigators were reportedly looking at an electrical malfunction with a dryer as the cause of the fire.

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