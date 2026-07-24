MASHPEE – A fire broke out in the basement of a Mashpee home on Oregon Road about 8:30 PM Thursday. The occupants used a fire extinguisher on the fire before evacuating. Firefighters made sure the fire was completely out and ventilated smoke. No injuries were reported. Investigators were reportedly looking at an electrical malfunction with a dryer as the cause of the fire.
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Basement fire reported in Mashpee
July 23, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Mashpee