Bass Hole Boardwalk Damaged by Ice

February 4, 2026



YARMOUTHFrom the Town of Yarmouth: On February 1, 2026, the Bass Hole/Grey’s Beach Boardwalk was damaged by ice. The combination of ice buildup and storm surge caused some of the pilings to be dislodged and broken.

The boardwalk will be closed until a complete condition assessment can be completed and repairs can be made.

Further updates will be shared as the town develops and implements a repair plan.
For more information, please contact the Town of Yarmouth.

Photos via the Town of Yarmouth/CWN

