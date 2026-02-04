Bass Hole Boardwalk Damaged by Ice

YARMOUTH – From the Town of Yarmouth: On February 1, 2026, the Bass Hole/Grey’s Beach Boardwalk was damaged by ice. The combination of ice buildup and storm surge caused some of the pilings to be dislodged and broken.
The boardwalk will be closed until a complete condition assessment can be completed and repairs can be made.
Further updates will be shared as the town develops and implements a repair plan.
For more information, please contact the Town of Yarmouth.
Photos via the Town of Yarmouth/CWN