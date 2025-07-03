You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicycle collision injures two in Falmouth

Bicycle collision injures two in Falmouth

July 3, 2025

FALMOUTH – Two bicycles collided on Grand Avenue in Falmouth early Thursday afternoon. Two people were taken to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 