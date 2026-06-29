TRURO – A bicyclist was airlifted after reportedly crashing into a tree in Truro late Monday afternoon. The incident happened near the Adventure Bound Campground on Highland Road. The victim, reportedly suffering a back injury, was transported to Snow’s Field to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
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Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Truro
June 29, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Truro