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Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Truro

June 29, 2026

TRURO – A bicyclist was airlifted after reportedly crashing into a tree in Truro late Monday afternoon. The incident happened near the Adventure Bound Campground on Highland Road. The victim, reportedly suffering a back injury, was transported to Snow’s Field to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

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