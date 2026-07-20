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Bicyclist airlifted after fall on bike trail in Provincetown

July 20, 2026

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured after reportedly falling off their bike on the Provincelands Bike Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore. Rescuers responded to the trail near the dike lot around 3 PMd called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Provincetown Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

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