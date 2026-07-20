PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured after reportedly falling off their bike on the Provincelands Bike Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore. Rescuers responded to the trail near the dike lot around 3 PMd called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Provincetown Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
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Bicyclist airlifted after fall on bike trail in Provincetown
July 20, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Provincetown