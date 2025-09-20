You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist airlifted after collision with car in Barnstable

Bicyclist airlifted after collision with car in Barnstable

September 20, 2025

John P. Carroll/CWN

BARNSTABLE – A bicyclist was injured in a collision with a car in Barnstable. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 PM Saturday on Main Street at Mary Dunn Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident which caused traffic delays in the area.

