BARNSTABLE – A bicyclist was injured in a collision with a car in Barnstable. The crash happened shortly before 4:30 PM Saturday on Main Street at Mary Dunn Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident which caused traffic delays in the area.
Bicyclist airlifted after collision with car in Barnstable
September 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Parking restrictions for Sandy Neck Beach project starting September 22nd
- Habitat for Humanity’s Ride for Homes raises $78k for housing
- State lawmakers back Cape Cod real estate fee
- Comcast offering free flags to honor Cape’s military community
- Sen. Fernandes testifies in support of restoring commuter rail to Buzzards Bay
- Love Live Local Fest returns to Aselton Park
- New farming space called “The Patch” opens in Falmouth
- State grant helping Dennis and other Cape Cod towns prepare for extreme weather
- 2025 COASTSWEEP beach cleanups begin on Saturday
- Orders sought to create Sean Gannon K9 license plates
- New Englanders at the head of drone research on threatened whales
- Assembly of Delegates discusses regional transfer fee
- Sandwich man pleads guilty to killing of his mother