FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Falmouth about 3:50 PM Thursday. The collision happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) and Sandwich Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter was called to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police requested crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into the crash.
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Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by a car in Falmouth
April 9, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth