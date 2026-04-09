You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by a car in Falmouth

Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by a car in Falmouth

April 9, 2026

FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Falmouth about 3:50 PM Thursday. The collision happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) and Sandwich Road. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter was called to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police requested crash reconstruction as part of the investigation into the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 