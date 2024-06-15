COTUIT – A bicyclist was seriously injured in Cotuit about 10 PM Friday. A passerby found the victim down on the road on Route 28. Barnstable Police are reportedly investigating the incident as a possible hit & run. Route 28 was closed between Route 130 and Santuit-Newtown while the scene was worked and police investigated. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist seriously injured in Cotuit
June 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Recreational Area Repairs In Bourne
- Massachusetts Cannabis Commission Adjusts Rules On Transporting Product
- Barnstable County Health Director Sean O’Brien To Retire In July
- Federal Officials Release Long-Term Plan For Northeast Canyons And Seamounts National Monument
- VIDEO: Local Eastham Author and Librarian Corey Farrenkopf Talks New Book “Living in Cemeteries”
- First Shark of Season Detected In Cape Cod Waters
- VIDEO: Cape and Islands United Way Recognizes Cape Cod 5’s Robert Talerman
- LISTEN: Alvin, 60-Year-Old WHOI Submarine, Guiding Exploration Of Pacific Hotspots
- Cape Cod 5 Plans To Expand Orleans Center; CEO Joins State Banker Board
- Commonwealth Reports Slight Decrease In Opioid Overdose Deaths
- VIDEO: Can Electric Travel Options Satisfy Commercial Demand? More with Cape Cod’s RTA
- Martha’s Vineyard is About to Run Out of Pot. That’s Led to a Lawsuit and a Scramble by Regulators
- LISTEN: Father’s Day Car Show Revs Up