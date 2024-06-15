You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist seriously injured in Cotuit

June 14, 2024

COTUIT – A bicyclist was seriously injured in Cotuit about 10 PM Friday. A passerby found the victim down on the road on Route 28. Barnstable Police are reportedly investigating the incident as a possible hit & run. Route 28 was closed between Route 130 and Santuit-Newtown while the scene was worked and police investigated. Further details were not immediately available.

