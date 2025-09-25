You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist seriously injured in Hyannis

Bicyclist seriously injured in Hyannis

September 24, 2025

HYANNIS – A bicyclist was seriously injured in Hyannis Wednesday evening. Rescuers responded to to Sea Street near South Street about 7:40 PM where the victim had reportedly fallen from an e-bike. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but not available due to weather. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available..

