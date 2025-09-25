HYANNIS – A bicyclist was seriously injured in Hyannis Wednesday evening. Rescuers responded to to Sea Street near South Street about 7:40 PM where the victim had reportedly fallen from an e-bike. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but not available due to weather. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available..
Bicyclist seriously injured in Hyannis
September 24, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
