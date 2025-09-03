OSTERVILLE – A bicyclist was struck and injured in Osterville sometime after 9:30 AM Wednesday. The crash occurred at Falmouth Road (Route 28) & Osterville/West Barnstable Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The driver remained on scene and Barnstable Police are investigating.
Bicyclist struck and injured in Osterville
September 3, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
