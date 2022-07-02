You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist struck in Bourne

July 2, 2022

BOURNE – A car and bicycle collided in Bourne about 1 PM Saturday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by Falmouth Toyota. The cyclist was transported to a hospital with a reported foot injury. Traffic was tied up in the area. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

