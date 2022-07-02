BOURNE – A car and bicycle collided in Bourne about 1 PM Saturday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by Falmouth Toyota. The cyclist was transported to a hospital with a reported foot injury. Traffic was tied up in the area. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Bicyclist struck in Bourne
July 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
