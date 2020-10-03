You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist struck in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A bicyclist was reportedly struck by a car in Mashpee around 11:30 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Main Street (Route 130) and South Sandwich Road. The victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The vehicle driver stayed at the scene and Mashpee Police are investigating.

