MASHPEE – A bicyclist was reportedly struck by a car in Mashpee around 11:30 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Main Street (Route 130) and South Sandwich Road. The victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The vehicle driver stayed at the scene and Mashpee Police are investigating.
Bicyclist struck in Mashpee
October 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
