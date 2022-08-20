You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist struck, seriously injured in Hyannis

Bicyclist struck, seriously injured in Hyannis

August 20, 2022

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – A bicyclist was reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis shortly after 6:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened at Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Hiramar Road. The female victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital while a MedFlight helicopter flew to Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 