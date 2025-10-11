BOURNE – A bicyclist was seriously injured after reportedly falling off their bike. The incident happened shortly after 3 PM on the bicycle trail near the Herring Run rest area. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist taken to trauma center after fall in Bourne
October 11, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
