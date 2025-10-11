You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist taken to trauma center after fall in Bourne

Bicyclist taken to trauma center after fall in Bourne

October 11, 2025

BOURNE – A bicyclist was seriously injured after reportedly falling off their bike. The incident happened shortly after 3 PM on the bicycle trail near the Herring Run rest area. The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.

