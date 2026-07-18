Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen returns this weekend to honor Cape Cod’s fallen heroes

YARMOUTH – The roar of hundreds of motorcycles, the sight of American flags lining Cape Cod roadways and thousands of supporters are expected to return this weekend as Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen marks its 17th annual tribute to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

The two-day event begins Saturday, July 18, with the BNR Honor the Fallen Poker Run at Sea Dog Brew Pub in South Yarmouth. Registration will take place from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a scenic poker run, live music by Not Your Average Cover Band and a community food drive. Participants who bring a non-perishable food item to the Balise Ford of Cape Cod stop during the poker run will be entered into a prize drawing.

The signature event takes place Sunday, July 19, beginning at the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office in Bourne. Registration opens at 7 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Riders will depart at 10 a.m. and travel across Cape Cod before finishing at Sea Dog Brew Pub in South Yarmouth, where post-ride festivities will include live music by Thee Midnight Society.

Organizers are encouraging residents to line the route with American flags to salute the riders and honor Cape Cod’s fallen service members.

Big Nick’s Ride was established in 2009 following the death of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas G. Xiarhos of Yarmouth, who was killed on July 23, 2009, while serving in Afghanistan after the military vehicle he was riding in struck an improvised explosive device. Following his death, his father, retired Yarmouth Deputy Police Chief Steven Xiarhos, worked with Marine Corps veteran Ben Perry and members of the Cape Cod Law Dawgs Motorcycle Club to create an annual motorcycle ride that would honor not only Nick, but every service member from Cape Cod who has lost their life in the Global War on Terror.

What began with nearly 300 motorcycles has grown into one of Cape Cod’s largest annual motorcycle events, regularly attracting more than 1,000 riders and thousands of spectators. The ride now commemorates the 16 Cape Cod military members who gave their lives in post-9/11 conflicts while also honoring veterans from every generation.

Beyond the annual ride, the organization has become a significant charitable force on Cape Cod. Big Nick’s Ride is operated entirely by volunteers, with organizers stating that approximately 99% of funds raised are distributed to charitable organizations through the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Fund at The Cape Cod Foundation. Beneficiaries have included veterans organizations, first responder groups, Gold Star family initiatives and local community programs.

Among its signature initiatives is “Sandy Neck…A Place to Heal,” a program that pays for year-round off-road beach permits for veterans and Gold Star families participating in counseling through the Vet Center in Hyannis. Organizers say the program was created to provide a peaceful place for healing through outdoor recreation, including fishing, hiking and spending time with family.

This year’s event will also feature the Global War on Terror Fallen Heroes Memorial, a traveling display created by Veterans & Athletes United. The memorial consists of more than 7,000 engraved dog tags bearing the names of U.S. service members who died during the Global War on Terror, arranged in the shape of an American flag draped over a fallen service member’s casket.

Organizers say the weekend is about more than motorcycles.

“We Ride to Remember. We Ride to Honor. We Ride to Never Forget,” the organization said in announcing this weekend’s events.

Donations supporting the organization’s mission and assistance to veterans, Gold Star families and community organizations can be made through the Big Nick’s Ride website.