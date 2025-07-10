Bird nest causes fireplace backup in Harwich



HARWICH – Firefighters rushed to The Melrose condos at 601 Route 28 in Harwich Thursday afternoon after Chief Dave LeBlanc reported smoke showing from one of the units. The investigation led to a gas fireplace where a bird nest had clogged the flue. Firefighters were able to clear the debris and there was no damage and no injuries to any birds. Further details were not immediately available.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

