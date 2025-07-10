HARWICH – Firefighters rushed to The Melrose condos at 601 Route 28 in Harwich Thursday afternoon after Chief Dave LeBlanc reported smoke showing from one of the units. The investigation led to a gas fireplace where a bird nest had clogged the flue. Firefighters were able to clear the debris and there was no damage and no injuries to any birds. Further details were not immediately available.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Bird nest causes fireplace backup in Harwich
July 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Fishing tournament raises over $180,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Center for Coastal Studies to begin weekly guided nature tours of Provincetown Harbor
- Cape lawmaker wants bars and restaurants to have happy hours again
- Multi-million-dollar grant to help Barnstable school with climate project
- Grant awarded for Sandwich roads after officials asked for increased motorist caution
- Free tick testing available for Cape residents amid rising health concerns
- V-notch lobster regulations here to stay, despite Outer Cape outcry
- Outdoor movie series returns to Mashpee Village Green
- Annual fishing tournament to raise money for Cape Cod nonprofits held this week
- Movie about chef Anthony Bourdain, who worked on Cape in his career, filmed locally
- 2026 Special Olympics features strong representation from the Cape
- Cape Cod Healthcare to host fifteen July blood drives
- Man killed after reportedly setting off fireworks in Wareham