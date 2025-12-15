HYANNIS – Black ice continues to make for locally slippery travel Monday morning. Around 9:45 AM, several vehicles collided on West Main Street near Pitcher’s Way. No serious injuries were reported but the roadway was closed until the vehicles could be towed. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.
Black ice continues to be a hazard Monday morning-traffic crash closes West Main St. in Hyannis
December 15, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
