You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Black ice continues to be a hazard Monday morning-traffic crash closes West Main St. in Hyannis

Black ice continues to be a hazard Monday morning-traffic crash closes West Main St. in Hyannis

December 15, 2025

HYANNIS – Black ice continues to make for locally slippery travel Monday morning. Around 9:45 AM, several vehicles collided on West Main Street near Pitcher’s Way. No serious injuries were reported but the roadway was closed until the vehicles could be towed. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 