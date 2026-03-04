Black ice likely culprit in series of crashes during morning commute

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Black ice was a likely culprit in a serious of traffic crashes during the morning commute on Cape Cod:

MARSTONS MILLS – Shortly after 7:30 AM, a vehicle struck a utility pole on Cotuit Road (Route 149) at Alpine Way. A short time later a vehicle rolled over on Race Lane near Crocker Road.



– About 8:45 AM a vehicle reportedly struck a fire hydrant before overturning on Great Hill Road by Lakeview Drive.

No injuries were reported in any of the crashes. Conditions should improve later this morning.