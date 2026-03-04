You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Black ice likely culprit in series of crashes during morning commute

Black ice likely culprit in series of crashes during morning commute

March 4, 2026

Black ice was a likely culprit in a serious of traffic crashes during the morning commute on Cape Cod:

MARSTONS MILLS – Shortly after 7:30 AM, a vehicle struck a utility pole on Cotuit Road (Route 149) at Alpine Way. A short time later a vehicle rolled over on Race Lane near Crocker Road.

SANDWICH – About 8:45 AM a vehicle reportedly struck a fire hydrant before overturning on Great Hill Road by Lakeview Drive.

No injuries were reported in any of the crashes. Conditions should improve later this morning.

