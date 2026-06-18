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Boat falls off trailer on Route 151 in Mashpee

June 18, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MASHPEE – A boat apparently fell off a trailer it was being towed on in Mashpee Thursday afternoon. The boat ended up off the road against a utility pole on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) near Dino’s Sports Bar. No one was injured.

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