MASHPEE – A boat apparently fell off a trailer it was being towed on in Mashpee Thursday afternoon. The boat ended up off the road against a utility pole on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) near Dino’s Sports Bar. No one was injured.
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Boat falls off trailer on Route 151 in Mashpee
June 18, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Mashpee