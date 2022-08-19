HYANNIS – A 23-foot boat came off its trailer in Hyannis sometime before 1:30 PM. The incident happened near the Phinney’s Lane intersection. A heavy duty tow truck was called to lift the boat back onto its trailer. Traffic was tied up in the area.
Boat falls off trailer on Route 28 in Hyannis causing traffic delays
August 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
