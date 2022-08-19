You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boat falls off trailer on Route 28 in Hyannis causing traffic delays

Boat falls off trailer on Route 28 in Hyannis causing traffic delays

August 19, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HYANNIS – A 23-foot boat came off its trailer in Hyannis sometime before 1:30 PM. The incident happened near the Phinney’s Lane intersection. A heavy duty tow truck was called to lift the boat back onto its trailer. Traffic was tied up in the area.

