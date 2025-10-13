You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boat on trailer dislodges from vehicle and strikes guardrail in Wellfleet

Boat on trailer dislodges from vehicle and strikes guardrail in Wellfleet

October 13, 2025


WELLFLEET – A boat on a trailer reportedly dislodged from the vehicle towing it and crashed into a guardrail. The incident happened Monday afternoon on Route 6 at the Mobil gas station. No injuries were reported.
Photos by AAP/CWN

