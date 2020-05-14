Boater rescued after vessel capsizes off Hyannis Port



HYANNIS PORT – A boater was rescued after their vessel reportedly capsized off Hyannis Port. Rescuers responded to an area just off the Hyannis Port Breakwater sometime after 9:30 Thuraday morning. The victim was pulled out of the water and brought to shore and evaluated for possible hypothermia. The Barnstable Harbormaster towed the capsized vessel into the Lewis Bay boat ramp.

Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN