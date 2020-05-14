You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boater rescued after vessel capsizes off Hyannis Port

Boater rescued after vessel capsizes off Hyannis Port

May 14, 2020


HYANNIS PORT – A boater was rescued after their vessel reportedly capsized off Hyannis Port. Rescuers responded to an area just off the Hyannis Port Breakwater sometime after 9:30 Thuraday morning. The victim was pulled out of the water and brought to shore and evaluated for possible hypothermia. The Barnstable Harbormaster towed the capsized vessel into the Lewis Bay boat ramp.
Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 