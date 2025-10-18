Bomb squad determines cannonball in Sandwich was replica



SANDWICH – From Sandwich Fire: On October Friday at 1:59 PM, the the Sandwich Fire Department received a call for a cannonball found at 1 Shady Oak Lane in East Sandwich. Sandwich Fire Department personnel responded to the scene to verify and secure the area with Sandwich PD. Crews on scene verified a potential cannonball of unknown age was inside the car at the residence which had been inadvertently removed and found in items from a family estate clean out.

Sandwich Fire and Police personnel notified the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad who responded to evaluate the potential cannonball. The State Police verified that it was not a hazard and it was a steel ball replica and posed no danger. Sandwich Fire Department crews stood by toe 2-hours securing the scene and assisting the State Police Bomb Squad.