New details: Bourne ambulances respond to serious crash in Onset

ONSET – The Onset Fire Department responded to a single car motor vehicle accent in the area of 181 Onset Avenue at approximately 5:15 AM Friday morning. Wareham EMS Director David Evans, arriving first, located a vehicle that went down a 30-foot embankment to the beach after striking a tree. Onset Engine One arrived and started patient care and extrication alongside Wareham EMS Paramedics. It was determined there were six injuries ranging from minor to severe; Director Evans Requested four additional Ambulances and Boston Medflight to go to the Tobey Landing Zone.

All five patients were transported, two to Tobey Hospital, two to Saint Lukes Trauma Center, and one transported by Medflight to Rhode Island Hospital.

Wareham Fire Department assisted at the scene and provided Onset Fire Department with Station coverage. One Rescue Engine, EMS Director Evans, two Wareham Ambulances, and three Bourne ambulances operated at the scene.