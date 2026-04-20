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Bourne Bridge Work Alert: Short-term Lane Restrictions on Tuesday April 21st, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

April 20, 2026


BOURNEFrom U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Inspection and maintenance work will be performed on the Bourne Bridge on Tuesday, April 21st from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. During this time, traffic will be restricted to one lane of travel in each direction to accommodate the work. The sidewalk on the bridge will remain open during work. No wide loads will be permitted to cross the bridge while the lane restrictions are in place.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story

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