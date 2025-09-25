Bourne Fire receives over $800,000 in FEMA grants

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

– From Bourne Fire: Big News for Bourne Fire/Rescue!

Chief Pelonzi is proud to announce that our department has been awarded over $800,000 in FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG)!

One grant will replace our aging self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and rapid intervention team (RIT) bags — critical equipment that keeps our firefighters safe on the job.

The second grant will allow us to replace our 1993 Humvee brush truck, which no longer meets national firefighting standards, with a brand-new NFPA-compliant Ford F-550 brush vehicle to strengthen our wildfire response.

We are incredibly grateful for FEMA’s continued support in helping us serve and protect the Bourne community. ❤️🚒