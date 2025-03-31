You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne firefighters able to quickly extinguish house fire

March 31, 2025

BOURNE – A house fire was reported in Bourne sometime after 5 PM Monday. Firefighters responded to the scene on Dale Street and were able to quickly put out the flames. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office. Further details were not immediately available.

