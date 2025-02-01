You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne firefighters called to cover Plymouth for house fire

Bourne firefighters called to cover Plymouth for house fire

February 1, 2025

PLYMOUTH – Plymouth firefighters were called to a house fire sometime after 1:30 PM Saturday. A Bourne Fire engine covered a Plymouth station while crews fought the fire at 7 Pam’s St. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 