BOURNE – Bourne firefighters were called to an early morning vehicle fire. Old Plymouth Road in the area of #243 was closed while crews extinguished the fire and the vehicle was removed. No injuries were reported.
Bourne firefighters called to overnight vehicle fire
October 25, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
