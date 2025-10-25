You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne firefighters called to overnight vehicle fire

Bourne firefighters called to overnight vehicle fire

October 25, 2025

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – Bourne firefighters were called to an early morning vehicle fire. Old Plymouth Road in the area of #243 was closed while crews extinguished the fire and the vehicle was removed. No injuries were reported.

