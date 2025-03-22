You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne firefighters cover Plymouth station during large fire at condo complex

Bourne firefighters cover Plymouth station during large fire at condo complex

March 21, 2025

PLYMOUTH – A large fire was reported at the Pine Hills Village Condominiums on Tideview Path in Plymouth just after 8 PM Friday. Due to the large amount of manpower called to the scene, a Bourne engine was called to cover one of the Plymouth fire stations. Further details were not immediately available.

