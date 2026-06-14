Bourne firefighters cover Wareham station as large fire erupts at SEMASS plant in Rochester





ROCHESTER – A large fire was reported at the SEMASS trash to energy plant in Rochester early Sunday afternoon. A third alarm response activated a Bourne engine to cover a Wareham fire station. Several ambulances were called to the scene.

Statement from the Town of Rochester: Thank you to the Rochester Fire Department and all of the mutual aid departments that responded to today’s incident at the SEMASS plant. Their professionalism, teamwork, and quick action helped bring a challenging situation under control.

At this time, only one individual was transported for evaluation. There was also a partial roof collapse during the incident; however, it does not appear that anyone was inside the area when the collapse occurred.

We are grateful for the dedication of all first responders and the support provided by our mutual aid partners. Additional updates will be shared as information becomes available.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN