BOURNE – Bourne Police report that Cranberry Highway in Sagamore was closed for a time between Adams Street and Vermont Street due to a vehicle fire on the property of Morrison Autoworks. Bourne firefighters extinguished the fire with no damage to surrounding property.
Bourne firefighters douse overnight vehicle fire
June 8, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
