Bourne firefighters douse overnight vehicle fire

June 8, 2025

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – Bourne Police report that Cranberry Highway in Sagamore was closed for a time between Adams Street and Vermont Street due to a vehicle fire on the property of Morrison Autoworks. Bourne firefighters extinguished the fire with no damage to surrounding property.

