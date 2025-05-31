Bourne firefighters issue alert after iPhone charging cable found burning at local residence

BOURNE – From Bourne Fire: Saturday, Bourne Fire/Rescue crews responded to a residence for the report of something burning inside the home. Our team quickly located the culprit: an iPhone charger that was melting!

Let this be your friendly neighborhood reminder — only use approved, UL-listed charging cables and devices for your electronics. Those bargain-bin knockoffs you see online might save you a few bucks upfront, but they can cost you a lot more in the long run — like your phone, your couch, or even your house!

If the price looks too good to be true… it probably is.

Remember, the internet is full of sketchy deals — but your safety is worth the extra couple dollars.

Stay safe, Bourne! And if you ever smell something suspicious, don’t wait — call 911. We’re always here to help (and to save you from your smoking phone chargers).