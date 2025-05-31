You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne firefighters issue alert after iPhone charging cable found burning at local residence

Bourne firefighters issue alert after iPhone charging cable found burning at local residence

May 31, 2025

Bourne Fire/CWN

BOURNEFrom Bourne Fire: Saturday, Bourne Fire/Rescue crews responded to a residence for the report of something burning inside the home. Our team quickly located the culprit: an iPhone charger that was melting!

Let this be your friendly neighborhood reminder — only use approved, UL-listed charging cables and devices for your electronics. Those bargain-bin knockoffs you see online might save you a few bucks upfront, but they can cost you a lot more in the long run — like your phone, your couch, or even your house!

If the price looks too good to be true… it probably is.

Remember, the internet is full of sketchy deals — but your safety is worth the extra couple dollars.

Stay safe, Bourne! And if you ever smell something suspicious, don’t wait — call 911. We’re always here to help (and to save you from your smoking phone chargers).

