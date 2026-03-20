ONSET – Bourne firefighters responded mutual aid to assist Onset at a house fire on Dusty Lane about 2 PM Friday. According to reports all occupants were able to safely evacuate. Further details were not immediately available.
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Bourne firefighters respond mutual aid to Onset house fure
March 20, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Bourne, Onset, Wareham