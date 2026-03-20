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Bourne firefighters respond mutual aid to Onset house fure

March 20, 2026

ONSET – Bourne firefighters responded mutual aid to assist Onset at a house fire on Dusty Lane about 2 PM Friday. According to reports all occupants were able to safely evacuate. Further details were not immediately available.

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