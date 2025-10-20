BOURNE – Bourne firefighters responded to two nearly simultaneous incidents at adjacent senior living facilities. The first call came in sometime before 6:30 PM Monday at Connect 55 at 13 Kendall Rae Place. Because multiple Bourne Fire units were committed to other calls, a second alarm assignment was declared. Investigation did not find any actual fire incident at that location. A short time later the alarm system at Keystone Place at 218 Main Street activated. An investigation determined a malfunctioning heating system caused some smoke before the power was cut to the unit. No injuries were reported in either incident.
Bourne firefighters respond to nearly simultaneous incidents at senior living facilities
October 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Dennis voters to consider community restorations, housing, and childcare at Special Town Meeting
- Dennis sewer work impacting area around transfer station
- Falmouth to discuss designs, ecological viability of proposed police station
- Local agriculture and aquaculture organizations receive state funding boost
- Healey says outgoing transportation secretary was instrumental on projects including Cape Cod Canal bridges
- Federal freeze leaves Canal Bridge funding uncertain
- Robot glider launched with goal of going around the world
- Construction to begin on new water treatment facility in Hyannis
- LISTEN: Navigating Medicare can be tough, but local officials here to help for open enrollment
- With winter approaching, Mass DPU directed by governor to review gas and electric bill costs
- “No Kings 2” protests this Saturday in Barnstable, Falmouth
- Community Development Partnership president to step down after more than a decade
- Wychmere Beach Club files a new redevelopment plan