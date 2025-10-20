You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne firefighters respond to nearly simultaneous incidents at senior living facilities

October 20, 2025

BOURNE – Bourne firefighters responded to two nearly simultaneous incidents at adjacent senior living facilities. The first call came in sometime before 6:30 PM Monday at Connect 55 at 13 Kendall Rae Place. Because multiple Bourne Fire units were committed to other calls, a second alarm assignment was declared. Investigation did not find any actual fire incident at that location. A short time later the alarm system at Keystone Place at 218 Main Street activated. An investigation determined a malfunctioning heating system caused some smoke before the power was cut to the unit. No injuries were reported in either incident.

