Bourne firefighters respond to Onset house fire

October 25, 2021

ONSET – Fire broke out at a house in Onset around 5:15 PM Monday. The fire was reported in a two story home at 29 Onset Avenue. An engine from Bourne responded to assist at the scene. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

