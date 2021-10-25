ONSET – Fire broke out at a house in Onset around 5:15 PM Monday. The fire was reported in a two story home at 29 Onset Avenue. An engine from Bourne responded to assist at the scene. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Bourne firefighters respond to Onset house fire
October 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
