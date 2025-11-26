You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne firefighters respond to shed fire

November 26, 2025

BOURNE – Fire broke out in a shed in Bourne. Officials were called to Beachwood Road about 3 AM. Crews were able to knock down the flames with no damage to adjacent property.  No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

