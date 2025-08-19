Bourne Police assist Wareham with vehicle pursuit, person search



BOURNE – From Bourne Police: On Tuesday August, 19th at approximately 12:45 AM, the Bourne Police Department assisted the Massachusetts State Police and Wareham Police with locating the occupants of a motor vehicle which had fled a pursuit from Wareham.

The Massachusetts State Police located the involved vehicle, a Mazda sedan, on Route 25 and initiated a pursuit after the vehicle had previously fled from Wareham Police. The vehicle exited the highway, traveled on Route 6 & 28, the bypass, and subsequently crashed on Alden Ave. Once the vehicle crashed, the occupants of the vehicle exited and fled on foot.

Officers from the Bourne Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and Wareham Police Department, conducted an extensive search of the area. The Massachusetts State Police also dispatched a K9 and the MSP Airwing to assist in the search.

A 32-year-old female from Peabody was located and detained, as a suspected passenger of the vehicle, who was transferred over to the Massachusetts State Police. After approximately 2 hours, the widespread search concluded as the other occupants were believed to have been picked up

from the area. Nobody involved in the incident was injured.

The incident and crash are currently under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police and Wareham Police.