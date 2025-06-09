New details: Bourne police officer struck by car, injuries are not life-threatening

BOURNE – A Bourne police officer was reportedly struck by a car shortly before 11 AM Monday. The incident happened as the officer was directing traffic in front of the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School. The officer was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

From Bourne Police: Sandwich Road currently is closed in the area of Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School due to a motor vehicle crash involving a police officer who was directing traffic on foot and a single vehicle. The officer has been transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle operator is not injured. An investigation is underway.

Further update from Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School: During today’s half day dismissal, a Bourne Police Officer performing a traffic detail for Upper Cape Cod Regonal Tecnicial School was struck by a vehicle exiting the school’s driveway. The officer was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. This was a frightening event for all those involved as well as for those who witnessed the accident.

School officials have been pleading with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation District 5 for several years to implement safety measures to protect our students, staff, and community members. We have advocated for sidewalks along Sandwich Road, a crosswalk, and, most importantly, a traffic light at the school’s entrance.

We are grateful that the officer involved did not suffer serious injuries; however, this incident further illustrates the immediate need for action with regard to the school’s entrance, in particular the installation of a traffic light.