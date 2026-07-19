BOURNE – From Bourne Police: The Bourne PD has advised that the previously reported missing man Derek Densmore has been located safe.
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Bourne Police have located missing person
July 19, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
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