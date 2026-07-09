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Bourne Police Sergeant retires after 32+ years

July 8, 2026


BOURNE – From Bourne Police; Wednesday we had the honor of celebrating a 32+ year career at the retirement ceremony for Sgt. James Czyryca. “Jim” brought compassion and dedication to every part of this job and set the example for a community first law enforcement career. We are honored to call Sgt Czyryca our friend and wish him the best in his retirement. As would be expected of Sgt Czyryca, he will be continuing to serve this great community into retirement as a Special Officer for the Bourne Police Department.
Jim congrats on a distinguished and honorable career! We have your watch from here!

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