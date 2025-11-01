Bourne Police warn of rash of vehicle break ins



BOURNE – From Bourne Police: Friday morning we received multiple calls for vehicles that were broken into in the area of Monument Beach last night. We’re asking anyone with information or that may have captured any of the activities on their surveillance cameras to share that with our detectives division. Tips, videos or images can be shared to [email protected]

Also, please remember to lock your vehicle doors at night and make sure all valuables are secured.

Our officers will be increasing their patrols of neighborhoods, but please report any suspicious activity by calling 508-759-4451. Although we love social media, sharing a FB message or posting about suspicious activity you observed is not the most efficient way of helping officers investigate.