WEST BARNSTABLE – A box truck caught fire on Route 6 eastbound between the Route 149 and Route 132 exits in West Barntable about 6 AM Friday. The fire closed the highway for a time while crews extinguished the fire. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
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Box truck fire closes Route 6 in West Barnstable
July 10, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, West Barnstable