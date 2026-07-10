You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Box truck fire closes Route 6 in West Barnstable

Box truck fire closes Route 6 in West Barnstable

July 10, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – A box truck caught fire on Route 6 eastbound between the Route 149 and Route 132 exits in West Barntable about 6 AM Friday. The fire closed the highway for a time while crews extinguished the fire. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 