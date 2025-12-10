Box truck goes over guardrail on Route 28 in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A box truck reportedly went over the guardrail on Route 28 in Falmouth around 3:45 PM Wednesday. The crash happened near the Thomas B. Landers Road exit reportedly leaving the truck in a precarious state propped up by a wood chipper. The driver was reportedly able to get out and appeared to have escaped serious injuries. Falmouth Police called for the Mass State Police truck team to investigating the incident. Traffic delays were likely in the area.