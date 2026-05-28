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Box truck overturns in Falmouth crash

May 28, 2026

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN


FALMOUTH – A traffic crash left a box truck on its side in Falmouth Thursday morning. The collision happened about 5:20 AM on Route 28 southbound before the Thomas B. Landers Road exit. The box truck and a sedan collided. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly a victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth and State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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