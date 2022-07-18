BOURNE – A box truck rolled over into the woods in Bourne around 9:30 AM Monday. The crash happened on the ramp from the rotary to Route 25 westbound. No injuries were reported. Firefighters had to mitigate a fuel spill. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Box truck rolls over on ramp to Route 25 in Bourne
July 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
