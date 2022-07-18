You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Box truck rolls over on ramp to Route 25 in Bourne

Box truck rolls over on ramp to Route 25 in Bourne

July 18, 2022

Emily Furciniti via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A box truck rolled over into the woods in Bourne around 9:30 AM Monday. The crash happened on the ramp from the rotary to Route 25 westbound. No injuries were reported. Firefighters had to mitigate a fuel spill. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

