You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Box truck severs gas line in Sandwich

Box truck severs gas line in Sandwich

December 10, 2024

SANDWICH – Sandwich Firefighters responded to a natural gas leak shortly before 9 AM Tuesday. According to reports a box truck struck the line near a gas meter on a commercial building on Jan Sebastian Road. Officials evacuated the area and detoured traffic until National Grid could arrive and secure the gas. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 