SANDWICH – Sandwich Firefighters responded to a natural gas leak shortly before 9 AM Tuesday. According to reports a box truck struck the line near a gas meter on a commercial building on Jan Sebastian Road. Officials evacuated the area and detoured traffic until National Grid could arrive and secure the gas. No injuries were reported.
Box truck severs gas line in Sandwich
December 10, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Love Live Local Invites Cape Codders To Take Holiday Pledge
- Barnstable Land Trust Teams Up With Conservation Groups For Outdoor Fun On New Year’s Day
- Bourne Accepting Grant Applications From Opioid Settlement Fund
- Yarmouth Holds Election To Fill Select Board Seat
- Former Pilgrim Power Plant Worker Suing Holtec
- Housing Assistance Moving Hyannis HQ
- Provincetown Pilot Project Addresses Flooding
- Bourne Receives $1 Million State Grant To Preserve Town Forest Space
- Cape And Islands Enters Level-1 Drought Designation
- Newly Renovated RMV Service Center Opens in South Yarmouth
- Sunday Journal – Senior Fatalities in Car Accidents are Rising, Is Public Transit the Answer?
- Cultural Center Of Cape Cod Helping Brazilian Resource Center After Fire
- RMV Reminds Motorists To Watch Out For Cars With Flood Damage