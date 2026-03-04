Brazilian National living in Yarmouth sentenced for selling firearms without a license



BOSTON, MA – From U.S. Attorney’s Office Boston: A Brazilian national unlawfully living in Yarmouth was sentenced today for conspiracy and engaging in the business of to sell firearms without a license.

Lucas Nascimento-Silva, 28, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley to time served (17.5 months in prison) to be followed by two years of supervised release. The defendant is now subject to deportation. In July 2025, Nascimento-Silva pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in the business of dealing firearms without a license and one count of engaging in the business of dealing firearms without a license.

Between August 2024 and September 2024, Nascimento-Silva sold 12 firearms to a cooperating witness without the required license in exchange for cash. Nascimento-Silva also conspired with others to obtain the firearms in South Carolina and sell them in Massachusetts. In addition to firearms, Nascimento-Silva also sold ammunition and magazines, some of which were large capacity magazines.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; Thomas Greco, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division; Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England; and Patricia H. Hyde, Field Office Director, Boston, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Massachusetts State Police and the Barnstable Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael J. Crowley and John Reynolds of the Organized Crime & Gang Unit prosecuted the case.