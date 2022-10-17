SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a blaze at Shipwreck Ice Cream on Freezer Road sometime after 1o PM Sunday evening. A second alarm brought additional manpower to the scene. There were no reports of injuries. The fire appeared to be in the rear of the building extending into the structure. Crews were able to get the heavy fire quickly knocked down but were checking for further fire spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Top photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWM (used with permission); lower photo by Michael Sears/CWN
2 alarm fire reported at Sandwich ice cream parlor
October 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
