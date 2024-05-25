Updated: Alleged suspect in two stabbing sprees and out of state murder in custody after fiery crash in Sandwich

PLYMOUTH – A man who allegedly stabbed at least one person at the McDonalds rest area in Plymouth is in custody after leading State and local police on a high speed chase that ended in a fiery crash. It started about 7 PM Saturday with a report of a person having been stabbed at the McDonalds. The suspect took off in his Porsche onto Route 3 southbound and crossed the Sagamore Bridge as officials learned he was also wanted for an out of state homicide. Bourne and Sandwich Police joined the chase which came to an end when the suspect crashed on Cotuit Road near Asa Meiggs Road. The Porsche became fully involving in flames after the crash. The suspect was subdued by police and taken into custody.

CWN has also learned of an earlier stabbing spree in Braintree that is reportedly related. Four females were stabbed inside the AMC Braintree 10 theaters in Braintree. The injuries were all believed to be non-life-threatening.



Statement from Mass State Police: “(Friday) evening at approximately 7:04 PM, the State Police began receiving 911 calls for a reported stabbing at the McDonalds inside the Rt 3 Park and Ride in Plymouth. Troopers located a 21 year-old female and a 29 year-old male with apparent stab wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life threating injuries. A description of the suspect’s vehicle was given which helped Troopers locate the vehicle operating on a public way in Sandwich. Troopers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it failed to stop. The suspect crashed the vehicle and was taken into custody shortly thereafter by Sandwich and State Police. He is currently being treated at an area hospital.

Preliminary investigation suggests a likely connection to an earlier incident at a movie theatre in Braintree resulting in non-life threatening injuries to four juveniles. They are being treated at area hospitals.

This investigation remains active and ongoing by state and local police.”

Statement from Braintree Police: “At approximately 6 PM (Friday), a male came into the AMC Braintree 10 at 121 Grandview Ave. He proceeded past the ticket counter and entered one of the theaters without paying. Inside of that theater, he encountered four young females. Without saying anything and without any warning, he suddenly attacked and stabbed the four young females. The attack appeared to be unprevoked. After the attack, the man ran out of the theater and left in a vehicle. Braintree Police, Braintree Fire and Brewster Paramedics arrived on scene to treat the victims. The investigation and suspect search began immediately. The females, ages from 9 years to 18 years, all sustained non-life-threatening injuries. All were transported to Boston hospitals for treatment.

Braintree Police Patrol Officers and Detectives were able to quickly review video footage and retrace the suspect’s movements. They discovered that he had left the AMC Braintree 10 in what appeared to be a black SUV. Using various investigative techniques, the officers were able to see that the suspect was no longer in the area. There was also video footage that allowed authorities to capture a license plate. A general broadcast was put out to law enforcement.

Shortly after the broadcast, a vehicle matching the description was reportedly involved in similar assault in Plymouth. That vehicle was pursued by Massachusetts State Police and ultimately crashed in Sandwich. The driver has been taken into custody. It appears as though the crimes are related."

Media in Connecticut are reporting the homicide there occurred in Deep River just after 3:30 PM.

Right and lower photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN